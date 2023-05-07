An artwork is truly never complete

Aderinkomi John Adeleye is a multimedia artist and Chairman of the Society of Nigerian artists. In this interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, Adeleye shares…

Aderinkomi John Adeleye is a multimedia artist and Chairman of the Society of Nigerian artists. In this interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, Adeleye shares his thoughts on Nigeria’s art community alongside his experiences.

Do you think you were born an artist or made an artist?

I’d like to think I was born an artist. Like every other great artist, l started drawing from my childhood and since then I’ve never looked back on my artistic talents. Art has always been a part of me and I like to think it lives in me too.

Why do you make art?

I make art because l am an artist and it’s a natural gift that’s given to me by God. I often like to refer to it as a deep calling from God. Aside that, l am making a living from the artworks I sell and I’m communicating with it.

Do you think you perceive the world differently than non-artists?

As an artist, l truly see the world differently and that often affects my perception of things, what the world called black is blue to me. However, the beauty of it is that I’m not just open to one perception or way of life. Being an artist gives you the opportunity to create different meanings to situations while relaxing in the fact that there are many truths to a story or situation.

What do you enjoy most about being an artist?

What l like most about being an artist is the freedom to explore, express and interpret my subjects. Artists are a unique breed of people and we always have a way out. We speak a universal language.

What will you say gives you the most joy?

I believe the processes of producing my art works sometimes is an adventure because from beginning to the end, l am excited. Every stroke is an achievement; then when l think l have finished and fulfilled, l discover l still have something to add. Also, seeing my work appreciated and admired by prospective clients gives me a lot of joy and satisfaction.

What purpose does art serve in the society?

The purpose of art in the society is numerous; art mirrors the society and its vices, art documents the past, present and future. Art is a means of expression of emotions and feelings, art communicates one’s deepest desires, art dialogues different societal issues. Art beautifies its environment. Art decorates, and engages the mind and spirit. Art heals the mind, art preaches, art is life.

Will you say art exhibitions in Nigeria are effective enough to build a stronger art community in Nigeria?

Nigeria is one of the greatest art nations. Art exhibitions in Nigeria are fast becoming a tool to build a stronger and more united art community. There’s no state of Nigeria that doesn’t parade unique visual art styles. Art works are used to promote tolerance, understanding and peace. A house is not complete without an art work, once the window blinds are up and furniture are in place, the next most important thing is an art work. It’s an art work that really begins to make a house a home. Art work makes a statement in a house – expressing and revealing the character and personality of the occupant.

Do you often find it difficult to let go of a particular painting?

Every piece of an artwork is unique; they are often pieces of the artist’s mind. l still have some works l kept and do not want to part with or be detached from because l do not want to lose a piece of my mind. It’s that difficult sometimes.

The end result or the process, which is more important to you?

The processes of producing my art works are most important because they affect the outcome. When you see a finished work of art, it’s a combination of so many ideas packaged together to communicate an intention.

How do you improve on your skills?

I improve by learning from other great artists, attending workshops, exhibitions, and participating in art activities.

Do you normally have a strategy for a painting or do your ideas just come to you?

It’s both ways, most painting are conceived, planned and processed, while others are just spontaneous. That is the dynamic nature of an artist.

What is your favourite colour and why?

My favourite colour is blue; it’s an emotional colour that evokes the spirit and I see it as an alternative to black.

What is your ideal working environment?

I work in my studio, a peaceful serene environment devoid of distraction.

What’s the longest time you’ve spent on a painting?

Duration of time for completing an art work differs from style to type; there are works l started since last year, and l am still looking at them and not yet satisfied. An artwork is truly never complete, you can’t really claim you have finished a work of art, it will always accommodate fresh strokes, fresh input driven by inspiration.

What is your preferred medium and why that choice of style?

Art is my medium of expression. I use my work to convey message to the audience. I use every medium at my disposal to create an awareness, l see myself as a multimedia full time studio artist.

What is your favourite artwork and what is the story behind it?

I truly do not have a favourite artwork but I have a favourite technique and style. My mix media works are unique, they’re often a reaction to or an interpretation of all I have been through, observed and experience in the past. They are an expression of my inner self. All my art works tell a story; they are a living reminder of historical events. For instance, a work titled ‘Broken but mended’ speaks of God’s grace and divine transformation of human life.

How do you fix prices for your artworks and what’s the most expensive you’ve sold?

An art work does not have a fixed price; its price depends on its aesthetic values, functionality and durability. The function of a product determines its patronage, and nowadays people just buy art work for the purpose of decorations. Unfortunately, the most expensive art work I have sold was not directly sold by me, it was sold by a collector for 1.8 milion and percentage was collected.

If you could advise your younger self, what will you say?

The cost of being an artist is enormous and to become a successful artist requires commitment and hard work, a series of daily adjustment. There is so much on art that cannot be taught but you acquire them from experience, success from art comes from practice, the more you paint the more you understand art, my advice to the younger artist is not to give up on art, steer up the creativity in you by continuous practice, express your inner self, join the society of Nigerian artists, let your voice be heard through your art work. Experiment and stick to your style; all stars shine.