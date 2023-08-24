Amusan surrenders world title to Jamaica’s Williams

Tobi Amusan surrendered her world title after she finished in sixth position in the finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics…

Tobi Amusan surrendered her world title after she finished in sixth position in the finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She lost her title to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams who pulled a shocking upset to win her second world title.

Williams, the 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

Amusan, who still holds the 100m hurdles world record, finished her race in 12.62 seconds with a poor reaction time of 0.152 seconds.

Last year, Amusan became Nigeria’s first world champion and record holder setting the current world mark of 12.12 seconds. She ran 12.06 seconds in the final but it didn’t count since it was wind-assisted.

After a promising start to her training for this year’s championship, including a season-best time of 12.34 seconds at a Diamond League meeting in July, she was slammed with a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit for three whereabouts failures in 12 months.

However, relief came two days before Budapest 2023, when a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal ruled her not guilty of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period by majority judgment.

Meanwhile, her failure to win a medal means that Team Nigeria will depart Budapest without a medal.

