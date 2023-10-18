Amotekun attacks police team at Ogun security football tourney

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at the ongoing security and safety football tourney in Ogun State when players of the Amotekun Corps attacked their Nigerian Police…

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at the ongoing security and safety football tourney in Ogun State when players of the Amotekun Corps attacked their Nigerian Police Force counterparts with objects said to be charms and knives.

The tournament organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state in collaboration with Value Jet is featuring 11 football teams from different security agencies in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the match which ended in fracas was a quarter-final fixture at the training pitch of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The Amotekun players were said to have lost their self control in the 52nd minute when they conceded the second goal.

Things got out of hand when the referee issued a red card to an Amotekun defender, Ismail Babatunde for a dangerous foul on Police officer, Odukoya Olarewaju, who was also sent off for retaliation.

Upset by his sending off, the Amotekun player returned to the pitch and hit Constable Adesina James on the chest which led to pitch invasion by spectators who rushed in to rescue the Policeman.

However, one of the Amotekun defenders, Tejuoso Segun, rushed out of the pitch and returned with an object suspected to be a charm and a broken bottle to attack Inspector Ogunremi Oluwafemi, leaving him with a deep cut on his lower jaw.

The injured Police Inspector was unconscious for some minutes before he was revived and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...