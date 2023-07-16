American, Nigerian dancers thrill fans at ‘Dance to Connect Nigeria’ concert

Battery Dance, a sensational New York-based dance group, and dance studios in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday night, thrilled fans at the “Dance…

Battery Dance, a sensational New York-based dance group, and dance studios in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday night, thrilled fans at the “Dance to Connect Nigeria” concert in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dance performance show was organised by the American Embassy and the Krump Studio.

More than 100 dancers drawn from different dance groups in the FCT, including the Krump and the Capital Dancers, held the audience to a series of electrifying performances at the NUC hall in Maitama.

It was a night of glitz and glamour, in colourful and festive ambiance, as the visiting Battery Dance crew, reputed to be one of the best professional groups in the US, lit up the stage.

This was followed by a series of other performances by the different dance groups which kept the audience glued to their seats in admiration.

Mrs Julie Mckay, the Cultural Affairs Officer of the US Embassy, commended dance lovers and other stakeholders who attended the event.

According to her, the show was put together to promote social unity and drive positive change among Nigerians.

Mckay explained that a 5-day series of workshops with dance studios in the FCT was held which culminated in the final performance showcase.

Also speaking, Jemima Angulu, Founder and Artistic Director of Krump Studios, said the ‘Dance to Connect Nigeria’ concert was geared towards “promoting positive change both in individual lives and in society at large.”

She added that the ‘Dance to Connect’ initiative would be followed by the ‘Dance for Impact’ concert, a flagship entertainment show of the various dance studios, to promote positive social, political and economic impact among Nigerians. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...