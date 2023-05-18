Allow NASS members choose their leaders, Niger Delta youths tell Tinubu

Some youths in the Niger Delta region have asked President-elect Bola Tinubu not to interfere in the leadership selection of the National Assembly. Alongside the…

Some youths in the Niger Delta region have asked President-elect Bola Tinubu not to interfere in the leadership selection of the National Assembly.

Alongside the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Tinubu has endorsed candidates for leadership positions in both chambers of the National Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), urged the President-elect to “embrace the principles of neutrality, equity, fairness, and inclusivity in our democracy.”

“We begin by calling the attention of the President-elect to the inherent complications of not upholding the fundamental principles of democracy by allowing members of the National Assembly to exercise their rights to their leaders without any form of restriction.

“Restricting principal offices to specific regions limits the ability of capable and qualified individuals from other regions to contribute their skills and expertise to the development and progress of our great nation.

“We urge the President-elect to take cue from his party’s presidential primary elections, where interested candidates from all regions were allowed to contest and delegates had the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate,” the statement read in part.