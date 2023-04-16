All eyes on Tambuwal as APC defeats Sokoto deputy gov

The result of Sokoto South Senatorial District where Governor Aminu Tambuwal is contesting has generated so much interest. Of the 10 governors who contested senatorial…

Of the 10 governors who contested senatorial seats, seven lost while two won, remaining Tambuwal whose result was declared inconclusive.

The governors who lost were Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

While Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Abubakar Bello (Niger) won the contest.

Tambuwal, who will conclude his second term next month, contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before the exercise was declared inconclusive, Tambuwal was leading with over 7000 votes.

While he had polled 87,850 votes, Ibrahim Dambuwa, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival had garnered 79,991 votes, leaving a margin of 7,859.

The APC and PDP have been running neck and neck in Sokoto.

However, the interest on Tambuwal’s election outcome picked up after APC leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, defeated the incumbent deputy Governor of Sokoto state, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya to retain his seat at the Senate.

Wamakko scored 141,468 while Dan’iya got 118445 votes.

The results of two senatorial zones were being awaited at the time of filing this report.