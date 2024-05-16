ALERT: NIMET predicts flooding in Kano during 2024 rainy season

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has alerted Kano State residents on possibility of high risk flooding in 14 out of the 44 Local Government Areas…

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has alerted Kano State residents on possibility of high risk flooding in 14 out of the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, the NIMET Kano/Jigawa Territorial Coordinator, stated this at a Disaster Risk Management Stakeholders Coordination Meeting on Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook in Kano.

Abdullahi named the LGAs to include Rimin Gado, Tofa, Kabo, Madobi, Garum Malam, Bebeji, Rano, Dawakin Kudu, Warawa, Wudil, Sumaila, Ajingi, Kura and Dala.

He said that five other LGAs- Karaye, Takai, Bunkure, Dawakin Tofa and Makoda, were moderately prone to high risk flooding.

Abdullahi said, however, that the rest 25 LGAs – Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kibiya, Garko, Albasu, Gaya, Kiru, Rogo, Gwarzo, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Bagwai, Bichi, Kunchi, Danbatta, Minjibir, Gabasawa, Gwale, Fagge, Nassarawa, Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Ungogo, Kumbotso and Gezawa – were at low risk.

He said that the meeting was to marshal out plans on the best ways to avert the predicted flooding across the state.

He said the meeting in collaboration with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) became necessary to remind stakeholders of their responsibilities regarding the impact of climate change and the expensive nature of environmental disaster.

Abdullahi identified women and children as mostly affected during rainy season and urged people in flood prone areas to take preventive measures before the season.

Speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian and Poverty Eradication, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, said the State Government had set up a high-powered committee led by the deputy governor, Malam Aminu Abdulsalam, to evacuate drainages across the 44 LGAs to prevent flooding.

“Careful planning for preparedness and response can significantly curtail disasters or emergencies across communities,” she said.

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to protect the residents against natural and environmental hazards. (NAN)