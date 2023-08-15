Al-Hilal officially sign Neymar

Neymar has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The fee is understood to be about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons,…

Neymar has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The fee is understood to be about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons, according to BBC.

The Brazil international has agreed a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League giants, claim Sky News.

Neymar’s signing was announced with an unveiling video on Al-Hilal social media platform, X.

The Brazilian superstar appeared at the end of the video, saying: “I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali.”

The Brazil international, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, missed the Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

Neymar was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at the French side.

He made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

However, his time in the French capital was hampered by a number of ankle injuries.

The former Barcelona player had surgery in March that caused him to miss the rest of the season and he only resumed training in July.

He missed two of Brazil’s matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match.

He also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

