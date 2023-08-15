Al-Hilal ‘offers’ Neymar £430k per Social Media Post on Saudi

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, will reportedly pay Brazilian midfielder, Neymar, a whopping sum of £430,000 per every social media post aimed to promote Saudi…

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, will reportedly pay Brazilian midfielder, Neymar, a whopping sum of £430,000 per every social media post aimed to promote Saudi Arabia.

The package was revealed as part of the deal included in the £130 million per annum that would see him move from French giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar has been linked with a couple of interests from European clubs, including Chelsea, but the 31-year-old superstar is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi club.

The move will make him the latest big name in football to move to the Gulf nation after Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Neves.

He underwent his medical on Monday as he edges close to completing a £73million contract.

According to Daily Mail, the former Barcelona star will collect £430,000 for every post or story he puts on social media that promotes Saudi Arabia.

Neymar currently boasts 62.5 million followers on social media platform X and 212 million followers on Instagram.

The deal will also offer him a private plane and lush house for himself and his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi accompanied by a raft of housekeepers and support staff.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017, and scored 118 goals in 173 appearances, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies.

