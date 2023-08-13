Neymar ‘in negotiations’ for Saudi move

Neymar was “in negotiations” on Sunday to become the latest football superstar to decamp for Saudi Arabia, leaving behind Paris Saint-Germain just as fellow superstar…

A source told AFP that 31-year-old Neymar “no longer figures in the club or manager’s plans” with the Brazilian immediately linked to Al-Hilal in the Gulf kingdom. Another source in Saudi Arabia said that “direct negotiations” between Neymar’s agents and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) were ongoing.

“If we reach an agreement with him in the coming hours, we would start negotiating with PSG immediately. He would play for Al-Hilal if a deal is sealed,” said the source.

