Akume urges Nigerians to support Tinubu

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on Nigerians irrespective of their affiliations to work together with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to move the country forward.

He said this in Abuja at a reception organized by the Group President/CEO of Zayo Sigma, Prince Yahaya Audu, to honour him (Akume) and his wife, Mrs Regina Akume, who was inaugurated as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gboko/Tarkaa Federal Constituency of Benue State.

He said with one voice, determination and sense of purpose, the ugly narrative of the nation would be surmounted for greater productivity which will translate to dividends of democracy for the people.

Akume, who was represented by his son, Dr Micheal Aondohemba Akume, said he has the needed experience and capacity to support the president in bringing social and economic recovery to the country.

He thanked the organiser of the inauguration dinner in his honour and all elected National Assembly members from the state, saying, Prince Yahaya Audu, although not from Benue State, has been a long time reliable and dependable family friend.

Earlier, wife of the SGF, Mrs Regina Akume, had said the success recorded by the APC in Benue was due to team work.

Organiser of the event, Prince Yahaya Audu said Mrs Akume has been a mother to him, adding that he decided to package the event as his contribution to the success of the family.

