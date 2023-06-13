Akpabio, judicious choice for Senate President— Umana

The immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has congratulated Godswill Akapbio as Senate President. Umana, who served as secretary to…

The immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has congratulated Godswill Akapbio as Senate President.

Umana, who served as secretary to the government of Akwa Ibom State when Senator Akpabio was governor of the state, described his election to the Senate Presidency as a judicious choice.

Umana said Akpabio’s election was an expression of the appreciation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the contributions of the South-South geopolitical zone to the fortunes of the party in various ways, particularly during the last election cycle.

He also described Senator Akpabio’s election as a national acknowledgment of the significant contributions of the South-South to the economic and political development of the country, pointing out that Senator Akpabio as Senate President represents a big boost to the Akwa Ibom brand in the comity of states of the Federation.

Umana advised Senator Akpabio to again do Akwa Ibom State and its people proud by using his exalted office to promote good governance that is noted for politics of inclusion, fairness and equity for all.

Umana also called upon the new Senate President to give the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all the support needed to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

Umana equally congratulated all the lawmakers of the 10th National Assembly for a rancour-free leadership recruitment exercise during the last parliamentary election cycle.

Senator Akpabio was elected President of the 10th Senate of Nigeria on 13 June 2023 in a keen contest between him and Senator Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State.

Before his election as Senate President, Akpabio had held important public positions in the country. He is a former two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, from 2007 to 2015.

