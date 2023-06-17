Akinade Onigbinde: Doma United will build on solid 2023 foundation

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has given the assurance that the ‘Savannah Tigers’ will build on the solid foundation they’ve laid…

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has given the assurance that the ‘Savannah Tigers’ will build on the solid foundation they’ve laid in the Nigerian topflight. Playing in their first season in the NPFL, Doma United, a privately owned club in Gombe State, proved bookmakers wrong by narrowly missing out on the just concluded Championship Play-Off in Lagos. In this interview with Trust Sports, the former coach of EFCC FC Abuja spoke on Doma United’s season in the NPFL, the failed Super 6 bid and his future plans.

Doma United’s targeted Championship Play-Off but failed. How disappointed are you?

Yes, I will be honest with you. I am not satisfied with what we got in the end because even as we finished in a decent position on the table, our aim was to reach the Championship Play-Off and advertise Doma United to the whole world. In all, I thank God almighty because it was our debut season in the topflight but we gave our more formidable opponents a run for their money. We are going to build on this solid foundation for more successes next season.

In concrete terms, what would you say was responsible for the failure of Doma United to reach the Championship Play-Off?

I will say we were derailed in our last home match. We put in everything in the match against Enugu Rangers but ended with a draw which was due to circumstances beyond our control. That was a major setback and we failed to recover from it. Honestly after that match, we still believed we would pick at least a draw away but that didn’t happen. Had we won against Rangers, we would have been picked one of the Championship Play-Off tickets in our group.

Could you expatiate on the circumstances you said were beyond Doma United in the match against Rangers?

So, the circumstances for me were the absence of our two key strikers and questionable officiating. One of our leading strikers, Charles Chubuike, had accumulated five yellow cards and was ruled out of the match. Our other striker was out with injury. So, in the course of the match, we created chances that weren’t converted. Then we suffered bad officiating. We had the ball across the goal line but the goal was not given and toward the end of the match, the captain of Rangers committed a handball in the box but we were denied what was a penalty kick. These were some of the circumstances beyond us.

So, when did you realise the chase for Super 6 was over for Doma United?

I will say when we lost to Rivers United in Port-Harcourt, we realised it was all over for us. Had it been we picked at least a point at Rivers United, we would have remained in the race and another point at Abia Warriors would have sealed a Championship Play-Off ticket for us. This is why the boys didn’t put in their best in the last match against Abia Warriors. Everybody’s spirit became so low. But like I said, we are proud of what we were able to achieve.

What are the plans for next season for Doma United?

We have to continue from where we stopped in our first season in the NPFL. Already we have done a technical review of our performance and have agreed on the need to strengthen the team in some areas. There is no perfect team so we want to bring in some strikers, midfielders and defenders. With the support of our proprietor, we would present a more formidable squad next season.

Are you not worried that Doma United might lose some of their quality players to rival clubs?

We are doing everything possible to keep all our key players but I don’t think we would attempt to stop anyone who is bent on leaving the club. Once the laid down procedures are followed, we won’t have any problem. But we would be happy to keep these players because of the existing understanding among them. If we keep the bulk of the players, our work as coaches would be made easier in the coming season. And considering the motivation we have enjoyed from our proprietor, I don’t think any player will leave just for the sake of leaving.

How much support did Doma United enjoy from the proprietor in the just concluded season?

His support was unwavering. The CEO did everything and is still doing even more to make Doma United one of the best in the NPFL. Even as a private club, our professionalism is higher than what is found in most of the government owned clubs. He ensures our salaries and match bonuses are paid promptly. This is what is not happening in most of the government clubs. He is doing so much for Doma United. In fact, we were surprised that he even cheered us up when we were beginning to feel bad about our failure to qualify for the Super 6.

From a technical point of view how would you rate the just concluded Championship Play-Off?

It was a keenly contested competition. All the clubs put in their best and I am not surprised how Enyimba and Remo Stars finished the season. They played the best football. They were able to put passes together and also make penetrating passes. Rivers United also put up a good fight in order to retain their title but in the end, they fell short of expectations. Another thing I noticed was that the matches were too physical and the strikers wasted too many scoring chances. I think it was as a result of anxiety. Every team wanted to win to qualify for the continent so they played under pressure. I also feel officiating wasn’t at its best. There were avoidable errors. I saw two good penalties, one for Enyimba and the other for Sunshine Stars which weren’t given.

Would you say the best teams featured in the Play-Off?

I don’t intend to undermine anyone but the Championship missed clubs like Plateau United, Akwa United, Enugu Rangers and Doma United. These clubs did very well in the regular season and deserved a place in the title-deciding competition. Of course, clubs like Akwa United and Rangers started on shaky notes but picked up and ended strongly. Unfortunately, they couldn’t qualify for the competition. I am not mocking anyone but some teams forced themselves into the competition and we all saw how they ended.

What is your take on the three clubs that have qualified to represent Nigeria in the continent next season?

They are deserving of their tickets. At least they emerged from a highly competitive process and should be able to make us proud on the continent. None of the clubs is new to continental football so I believe they will prepare adequately. I am also confident that if the domestic league starts before the CAF competitions, these clubs would be worthy ambassadors of the NPFL.

