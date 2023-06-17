Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu seeks proper documentation of immigrants

Swears in SSG, Chief of Staff, others Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for proper documentation of immigrants as part of measures to…

Swears in SSG, Chief of Staff, others

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for proper documentation of immigrants as part of measures to strengthen the security architecture of the country.

The governor gave the charge, yesterday, during a courtesy call by the Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju.

Sanwo-Olu noted that immigrants are likely to refrain from crime when they know that they are documented by the appropriate authorities.

While calling on the NIS to improve the passport application process, he charged officials and men of the service to be good ambassadors of the country as they are always the first point of contact of foreigners coming into the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who pledged the continued support of the government for the service, charged the acting CG to be proactive and innovative in tackling some of its challenges.

Adepoju, who lauded the governor for his support, noted that she was committed to dismantling all man-made bottlenecks impeding the passport application process.

She said there are also plans to introduce more passport processing centres in the state.

“We studied the system and we have seen where human interferences cause delay in areas of passport issuance; we are going to eliminate that. We have also met our internet service provider for improved service,” she said.

Adepoju noted that the service is committed to strengthening border control as well as supporting the facilitation of legitimate trade and business.

In another development, the governor yesterday, swore in Mrs Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin as Secretary to the State Government; Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff and Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The governor charged the appointees to bring their talents and knowledge to bear on the planning, development and implementation of policies, programmes and initiatives that would impact positively on the socio-economic growth and development of the “Smart City” of Lagos State.

