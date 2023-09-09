Akeredolu signs LCDAs bill into law despite protest 

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has signed the bill establishing the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) into law. Akeredolu gave his assent on Saturday…

Akeredolu gave his assent on Saturday after the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, presented the bill to him at a brief ceremony.

Daily Trust reports that the ceremony was attended by the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and the Parliamentary Secretary, Moyinoluwa Ogunwumiju.

Recall that protests had greeted the creation of the 33 LCDAs in the state with many communities faulting the process and its establishment.

Assenting to the bill, Akeredolu said the LCDAs marked a substantial step towards fulfilling his campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

He explained that the initiative also underscored his unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, which aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

The governor stated that he remained dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, adding that he was poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State.

