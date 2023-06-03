Akeredolu not dead, Ondo gov’t clears air

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has debunked the rumours of the death of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. In a terse…

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has debunked the rumours of the death of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a terse five-paragraph statement issued on Saturday in Akure, Ademola-Adeteju said: “The governor is hale and hearty.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive,” the statement said.

The report of the governor’s death was already gaining traction on social media before the government’s response. (NAN)

