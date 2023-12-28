Oyo rep empowers 100 youths with N100m

A federal lawmaker, representing Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon Aderemi Oseni, has 100 empowered 100 youths with N1million each to make them…

A federal lawmaker, representing Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon Aderemi Oseni, has 100 empowered 100 youths with N1million each to make them become self-reliant.

Oseni also donated the sum of N50m into a N5billion Ido/Ibarapa East Development Endowment fund which he launched to implement critical projects in communities to bring relief to the people.

Hundreds of beneficiaries of a mega empowerment scheme initiated by the lawmaker also got deep freezers, generating sets, sewing machines, and other items to boost their entrepreneurial skills.

The programme which attracted traditional rulers, top politicians, artisans, and community leaders from the constituency was held at the Community Model Primary School, Idi-Igbaro, Ologuneru-Eruwa road, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Oseni, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), while speaking at the event assured Nigerians that various reforms were being implemented to enhance road infrastructure across the country.

The lawmaker, while expressing optimism that road infrastructure would soon be upgraded, explained that Nigerians should expect to witness a remarkable transformation in major roads starting in 2024.

He said the infrastructure would bring about a new era of improved connectivity and accessibility to communities in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

While inaugurating a community based development model to promote good governance, the lawmaker promised to replicate the vision of accessible roads in Ido/Ibarapa East state constituency, adding that the key challenges in the state is the bad state of roads.

He said through collective efforts, there are plans to turn the constituency into a mini state through road infrastructure development.

“This includes aggressive road construction, repairs, and maintenance in all wards within Ido/Ibarapa East. By improving and expanding the road network, this will catalyse development and improve accessibility for all residents.

” I have already taken steps to procure road construction equipment such as excavator, grader, bulldozers, etc. to facilitate this agenda, making transportation easier. This will not only make everyday life easier for our people, but also facilitate trade and contribute to the prosperity of agriculture sector.

“I am proud to announce that starting from next year 2024, no parents in my federal constituency will pay the registration of their wards for the JAMB and WAEC examinations,” he added.