Airtel launches 5G in 3 states, Abuja

Airtel Nigeria on Monday launched its 5G mobile network in three states and Abuja.

The Airtel launch brings to three the total number of telecom operators offering 5G services in the country.

MTN Nigeria and Mafab had earlier launched the new telecom technology last year and early this year respectively.

While MTN has since rolled out in many states, Mafab (MCom) has yet to roll out its 5G services since its January launch.

But speaking during the media launch held in Lagos, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, said the network would democratise 5G service offerings in Nigeria.

Cruz said Airtel subscribers would enjoy super-fast data services and redefined services in other sectors of the economy including telemedicine, agric, and others.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Airtel currently holds 27.01 percent of the national mobile subscriber base.

