The Strengthening Families Conference Abuja 2023 is a highly anticipated event centered around the theme of “Strengthening Marriages.” Held at the Abuja International Conference Centre…

The Strengthening Families Conference Abuja 2023 is a highly anticipated event centered around the theme of “Strengthening Marriages.” Held at the Abuja International Conference Centre on June 21st and 22nd, the conference aims to provide valuable insights and strategies for fostering lasting and thriving relationships.

Open to both in-person and virtual attendees, the conference offers a diverse range of sessions and workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts in the field, exploring topics such as effective communication, conflict resolution, emotional intimacy, and mutual support—the fundamental pillars of strong marriages.

Whether attending on-site or virtually, attendees will have access to a wealth of resources designed to enhance their understanding and practical skills in strengthening marital bonds. From keynote addresses by renowned speakers to interactive workshops and panel discussions, the conference promises a dynamic and enriching experience for all participants.

To secure a spot at the Strengthening Families Conference Abuja 2023, interested individuals can register at the official website: www.strengthenfamily.org. This is an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with like-minded individuals, and discover practical strategies for building and maintaining resilient marriages.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...