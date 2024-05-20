Airlift of Kano intending pilgrims begins Friday

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Baba Danbappa, has said the airlift of intending pilgrims from the state will begin on…

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Baba Danbappa, has said the airlift of intending pilgrims from the state will begin on Friday, May 24, 2024.

This is just as the Kano State Deputy Governor, Commarade Aminu Abdussalam Gearzo is named the state Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage.

The state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, announced this during a hajj practical programme held at Hajj Camp on Monday.

The governor reiterated his government’s commitment to uplift the standard of feeding for the pilgrims through out their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria in general while in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in his welcome address the Director General Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Baba Danbappa, stated that the hajj practical programme is conducted annually to mark the end of the training and orientation exercise for the intending pilgrims.

Danbappa said that Max Air had been appointed as the designated air carrier for Kano State pilgrims to the holy land this year,

Meanwhile, in readiness for the 2024 Hajj exercise, the Kano State government has appointed Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as the head of the media team.

A total of 3110 pilgrims who fulfilled the required payments within the stipulated timeframe from the state would partake in this year’s Hajj.

The pilgrims met NAHCON’s payment deadlines, including an additional amount of N1,199,000, by March 17, 2024, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.