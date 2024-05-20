Governor Sani lauds President Bola Tinubu’s impactful Development Agenda for the North West Zone

Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani has extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s targeted development initiatives for the North West Geo-Political Zone especially in the areas of Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Education, Poverty Alleviation, and Infrastructural Development.

Governor Sani made this known in Kaduna while speaking at the just concluded Inaugural APC North West Stakeholders Meeting, which was attended by the APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Governors from the North West Zone, and other critical stakeholders.

“I want to pay special tribute to our dear President and National Leader of our great party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Since he assumed office, he has been moving decisively to tackle Nigeria’s multitude of security and developmental challenges. He has initiated far-reaching reforms to reflate the Nigerian economy and combat soaring inflation. President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and commitment to winning the war against terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality. He has been working closely with Governors of the North West and other key stakeholders to address our security and developmental challenges.

Mr. President’s Development Agenda has positively impacted the North West Zone, especially in the areas of Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Education, Poverty Alleviation, and Infrastructural Development. We owe Mr. President a debt of gratitude for prioritizing our zone, and indeed other zones in the country. We shall however continue to run to Mr. President for support and assistance because of the enormity of the developmental challenges facing the North West.”

Governor Uba Sani further urged APC stakeholders in the North West Zone to continue to support the policies and programmes of the Federal Government stating that the “President means well for our dear country. The current pains being felt are only temporary. The reforms are beginning to bear positive fruits. The future looks bright.”

Stakeholders at the APC North West Zonal while calling on members of the National

Assembly to hasten the passage of the North West Development Commission Bill,also commended security agencies for their proactive efforts in maintaining law and order in the zone and its surrounding areas.

The meeting was organized to provide a platform for cohesive discussions and dialogue amongst all key stakeholders in the North West Zone in addition to building a strengthened and united structure for the sustained victory of the All Progressives Congress at all levels.