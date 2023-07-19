AIG warns police officers against harassing people

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, Benjamin Okolo, has warned policemen against extortion, intimidation and harassment of…

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, Benjamin Okolo, has warned policemen against extortion, intimidation and harassment of innocent citizens.

Okolo spoke on Tuesday at the Police Senior Officers Mess, Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a familiarisation visit to the Rivers State Police Command, added that police checkpoints would now only be used to combat crimes and not for extortion.

Okolo, who applauded the command for its successes and achievements, emphasised that the policemen must uphold human dignity in the course of their duties.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, who thanked the AIG for the visit, noted that the command was lacking basic riot fighting equipment.

