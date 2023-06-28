Again, B/Haram kills 7 farmers in Damboa

Not fewer than seven persons have been slaughtered and one other sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack in…

Not fewer than seven persons have been slaughtered and one other sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack in Damboa Local Government Area of the southern part of Borno State on Monday.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Bulajimbam area in Damboa LGA around 11:30 am.

One security source said the outlawed group ambushed the farmers on their way to the farm.

“We got the report late yesterday (Monday), it is sad. Seven people lost their lives and you see it is difficult for us to tell these people not to go farm. We are working hard to ensure they are protected,” a security source disclosed.

“As we speak this morning, the relatives of victims have already gone to recover their remains. One of the injured is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The funeral prayers will be held later in the day,” a member of the JTF told Daily Trust’s correspondent.

