My father-in-law, husband’s four siblings killed in Plateau attack – Survivor

Survivors of the Tuesday’s attack on villages in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have recounted their experiences during the incident.

Daily Trust reported that many lives, including women and children, were lost during the attack and many houses.

According to the National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat, the death toll in the attack has risen to 85.

Reverend Jesse Joshua Jwanle, of Assembly of God Church in Gaude village is one of the victims of the Tuesday’s attack.

While narrating how the attackers invaded his community, Reverend Jwanle said he was able to escape the attack just by the grace of God, explaining that “they (the attackers) came in groups.”

“As they were approaching the community, they started shooting sporadically and almost everybody started fleeing the community. Some were killed while some managed to escape.

“They started burning houses. My house was also burnt. All my properties in the house were equally burnt except the clothes on me. I lost a lot in the house. They burnt all the Assembly of God Churches. That is ; Assembly of God Gaude 1 and 2. I also lost one of my Church member. I have fled to Halle town to have a cover because we can’t remain there,” he added.

Deborah Samuel, another survivor of the attack from Kantoma village, said she lost her father-in-law and some of her relatives.

She said, “It was not easy for us on the day of the attack. We were in the market when we suddenly started hearing gunshots from different angles. We started running. I lost my father-in-law and four younger brothers to my husband. I am still in pain over what happened.”