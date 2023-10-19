After Daily Trust investigation, driving instructors’ association vows to expose erring members

The Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) has vowed to investigate and expose any of its members involved in cutting corners during the process…

The ADIN President, Alhaji Umar Musa, in a statement made available to Daily Trust, said the association was displeased with the attitude of some “unscrupulous elements alleged to be involved in shady ways of cutting corners unknown to the association.”

Musa was reacting to an investigation by Daily Trust and Trust TV at the weekend, which exposed the willingness of some Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) accredited driving schools within Abuja to issue driving school certificates that will qualify individuals to obtain the country’s driver’s licence without proper training and testing.

He said the association had already taken steps to unravel the “cartel and unveil them, no matter how highly placed.”

“It is pertinent to emphasise that every setup has its own bad side, with the association not an exception. The report, also on television captured a societal criminality on the part of the affected suspects caught through an undercover investigation unknown to them,” he said.

He explained that the process of obtaining driver’s licence commences with the driving schools training the intending drivers, and they are issued driving school certificates after passing the tests.

“The certificates are then “handed over to the VIO for authentication and further scrutiny, while the FRSC designs and produces the driver’s licence,” he said.

