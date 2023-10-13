After 19 months, flights to resume at Kaduna Airport

The Kaduna International Airport will soon come alive again as Air Peace is set to resume its Kaduna operations from October 23, 2023. This is…

The Kaduna International Airport will soon come alive again as Air Peace is set to resume its Kaduna operations from October 23, 2023.

This is as the foremost airline also announced another special flight to Antigua and Barbuda on October 30, 2023.

Daily Trust reports that the Kaduna International Airport has been dormant for almost two years despite over N2bn spent on upgrading of the airport by the Federal Government.

Daily Trust reports that since the March 26 2022 attack at the airport by bandits, flight operations had been impaired with Azman, the only airline operating to the state, suspending its services.

Two months later, Azman resumed operation with a one-way ticket from Abuja to Kaduna costing over N100,000 due to the insecurity in the state.

At the moment, the airport which used to play host to Air Peace, Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Med-View and Azman, remains dormant with no airline operating to the airport at the moment.

However, Air Peace is set to breathe life into the airport with the resumption of its flight this month.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, in a statement stated that Air Peace had perfected plans to return to Kaduna on the said date.

Olisa also observed that the Kaduna route had been inactive since March 2022 due to security concerns “but the airline is delighted to be resuming connectivity to the city after the 19 months hiatus.”

“Kaduna flight schedules are now live on the Air Peace website and tickets are selling already. We are happy to be resuming connectivity to the city and members of the flying public can visit our website or our mobile app to book”, the spokesperson added.

Similarly, the airline is gearing up for its second special Business Trip to the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda in partnership with Tour Brokers International.

This followed the impressive 98% schedule reliability and 87% on-time performance in its Flight Performance Report for September,

According to Olisa, the trip is targeted at business owners, high-level executives, investors, and individuals with high net worth looking to explore investment opportunities in the two-island nation as well as tourists.

He said, “We are partnering with Tour Brokers International which is offering a comprehensive package deal that includes ticket prices and hotel accommodation. It is a five-day trip. Departure from Lagos is on October 30 to return on November 5, 2023.”

Recall that the airline made history in August 2023 as the first Nigerian airline to fly direct to Antigua and Barbuda.

