African players in Europe: Boniface on target as Guirassy breaks record

Guinea international Serhou Guirassy broke a Bundesliga record shared by Robert Lewandowski and the late Gerd Muller when he scored a hat-trick to lift his goal tally to 13 from seven matches.

The 27-year-old netted three times at the weekend for second-placed Stuttgart, whose 3-1 win over Wolfsburg kept them one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Polish star Lewandowski (2019), German legend Muller (1968) and Christian Muller (1964) all needed nine matches to reach the 13-goal mark.

Here is the highlight of African headline-makers in some major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

Salah’s double was not enough for Liverpool to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League as they drew 2-2 at Brighton.

The Egyptian struck twice in five minutes just before half-time as he swept home at the end of a rapid counter-attack before converting a penalty.

SIMON ADINGRA (Brighton)

Salah was not the only African on the scoresheet at the Amex as Adingra put Brighton in front.

The Ivorian was too quick and clever for Liverpool as he dispossessed former Brighton midfielder Alexis MacAllister and, spotting Alisson Becker out of position, found the net from outside the box.

MOHAMMED KUDUS (West Ham)

Ghanaian Kudus opened his Premier League account with a thunderous finish from the edge of the box that earned West Ham a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

The former Ajax man has yet to start a league game since an August move, but made his case to dislodge Michail Antonio as David Moyes’ first-choice striker with a lethal 89th-minute strike.

SPAIN

JONATHAN BAMBA (Celta Vigo)

Ivorian Bamba has started the La Liga season well, becoming a key figure for Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo, and scored his first goal of the campaign in the 2-2 draw against Getafe.

He showed composure to break into the box and fire into the top corner.

YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI (Sevilla)

Morocco striker En-Nesyri prevented a difficult start to the season for Sevilla becoming even worse with a brilliant stoppage-time header to earn a 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

En-Nesyri leapt spectacularly to meet a corner, leaving visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski helpless.

SAUL COCO (Las Palmas)

Equatorial Guinea centre-back Coco scored from a thunderous free-kick to help promoted Las Palmas earn an impressive 2-1 win at Villarreal.

He blasted in a swerving long-range effort which ripped into the net.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Stuttgart)

With Stuttgart trailing and just over 20 minutes remaining, Guirassy won and converted a penalty.

The Guinea forward stayed composed to round the goalkeeper and tap home 10 minutes later, giving his side the lead.

Just four minutes later, the ball fell to an unmarked Guirassy in the box and, after dodging two defenders, chalked up his second hat-trick of the league campaign.

VICTOR BONIFACE (Bayer Leverkusen)

The Nigerian began a superb move which led to the opening goal for Leverkusen in a 3-0 derby win over Cologne and later completed the scoring.

Boniface boasts nine goals and three assists in 10 games this season.

FRANCE

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Marseille)

The Gabon striker grabbed his first Ligue 1 goal in a Marseille shirt with his team’s second in a 3-0 win over Le Havre, applying a delightful finish to a fine assist from Moroccan Amine Harit.

Aubameyang had netted four times in European matches since signing for Marseille from Chelsea in July.

ERNEST NUAMAH (Lyon)

The teenage Ghanaian got his first goal for struggling Lyon in a 3-3 draw with Lorient.

He starred in Danish football last season for Nordsjaelland before an unusual deal took him to Lyon in August.

With Lyon in financial difficulty, Nuamah was bought by modest Belgian club Molenbeek – owned by the same company as the French side – before immediately being sent on loan to Ligue 1.

MORY DIAW (Clermont)

The Senegal goalkeeper had to be stretchered off just before the end of his team’s game at Montpellier after a firecracker thrown from the stands landed by his feet and exploded, setting off a loud bang.

With Diaw unable to return to the pitch according to medical staff, the game was abandoned. Montpellier were leading 4-2 at the time.

