✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

NACA, Global Fund to tackle gender, human rights barriers

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has partnered with the Global Fund to address gender and human rights barriers impacting People Living…

National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)
National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has partnered with the Global Fund to address gender and human rights barriers impacting People Living with or affected by HIV in the country.

The Global Fund is an international financing organization that mobilizes resources to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

A statement from NACA Sunday said the agency  with the support of Global Funds had launched a comprehensive three-month sensitization programme focused on “tackling the prevailing gender and human rights challenges that significantly affect individuals living with or affected by HIV.”

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, said, “People living with, vulnerable to or affected by HIV are entitled to the enjoyment of all human rights and exercising equal participation in civil, political, social, economic and cultural life, without prejudice, stigma or discrimination of any kind.”

Aliyu added that the initiatives would engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including healthcare providers, civil society organizations, affected individuals, and the broader public.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: