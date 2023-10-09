NACA, Global Fund to tackle gender, human rights barriers

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has partnered with the Global Fund to address gender and human rights barriers impacting People Living…

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has partnered with the Global Fund to address gender and human rights barriers impacting People Living with or affected by HIV in the country.

The Global Fund is an international financing organization that mobilizes resources to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

A statement from NACA Sunday said the agency with the support of Global Funds had launched a comprehensive three-month sensitization programme focused on “tackling the prevailing gender and human rights challenges that significantly affect individuals living with or affected by HIV.”

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, said, “People living with, vulnerable to or affected by HIV are entitled to the enjoyment of all human rights and exercising equal participation in civil, political, social, economic and cultural life, without prejudice, stigma or discrimination of any kind.”

Aliyu added that the initiatives would engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including healthcare providers, civil society organizations, affected individuals, and the broader public.

