African Games: Team Nigeria clinch 10 gold medals

With an impressive display of athleticism and prowess, Team Nigeria created a huge impression in the ongoing African Games 2023, shooting up to the top four on the medals table.

With seven gold medals won on Sunday, Nigerian athletes demonstrated their superiority as they bid to finish well overall.

As at press time, Nigeria is currently placed fourth on the medals table has won 30 medals in total comprising of 10 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze medals. Egypt, Algeria and South Africa are placed first, second and third with 73, 47, 39 medals respectively.

The latest triumph came on Sunday as Nigerian athletes showcased exceptional performances across various disciplines. Leading the charge was African Games champion Anuoluwapo Opeyori, who defended his men’s singles title in the badminton event by defeating compatriot Godwin Olofua in a closely contested final.

On the wrestling mat, Team Nigeria continued its golden streak with Mercy Genesis seizing victory in the women’s 50kg freestyle event, overpowering her Egyptian opponent Nada Mohammed with a dominating 7-0 performance. Christiana Ogunsanya added to the haul with a commanding 11-0 victory over her Ivorian counterpart Bakayoko in the 53kg division.

Adekuoroye Odunayo, a three-time Commonwealth champion, demonstrated her mastery by securing gold in the 57kg finals with a lightning-fast victory over Zineb Hassoune, triumphing in just 24 seconds. Esther Kolawole, making her debut at the African Games, showcased her impressive wrestling skills in the 62kg category, claiming Nigeria’s fourth gold medal in the wrestling event.

The legendary Blessing Oborududu, a multiple African Champion and Olympic silver medalist, continued to etch her name in history by clinching Nigeria’s fifth gold medal after a commanding performance against her Cameroonian opponent Ngiri in the 68kg finals. Completing the remarkable medal sweep on Sunday was Hannah Reuben, who wrestled her way to victory in the fiercely contested 76kg category.

Meanwhile, Sukurat Aiyelabegan, a current student of Ekiti State University, has won a silver medal for Nigeria’s female table tennis team.

This marks Sukurat’s debut at the African Games, participating alongside Matthew Kuti and Hope Udoaka in the men’s and women’s singles events.