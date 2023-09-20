AFN plans U-13 tournaments in three centres

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is planning to organise three national U-13 athletics championships in three centres across Nigeria. AFN’s first vice-president Tafida Gadzama,…

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is planning to organise three national U-13 athletics championships in three centres across Nigeria.

AFN’s first vice-president Tafida Gadzama, who presided over the virtual meeting where the decision to organise the championship was taken said the competition will be funded by World Athletics under its Grant for Growth U-13 13 National Athletics Competition project.

The three centres are Abuja, Kaduna and Port-harcourt/Enugu.

The AFN executive board also resolved to look into its finances, its income and expenditure from the start of 2023.

This will be the first time in over two decades an executive board of the federation will probe its own activities to ensure transparency and accountability.

The executive board appointed a five member committee led by the First Vice President, Gadzama to look into the books of the federation since the start of this administration viz its income and expenditure and report their findings to the executive board.

Other members of the committee are Mrs Maria Worphil, Mr Victor Okorie, Mr Samuel Onikeku and Mr Dare Esan.

In a related development, the board mandated the road race committee to come up with a road running manual to assist road race organisers in getting started or to help produce quality events of an international standard and define the criteria that must be met in organizing a road running event in Nigeria.

This decision was taken due to media reports that athletes are not paid by road race organizers in Nigeria.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...