AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Nigeria lists Osimhen, 22 others for Sierra Leone

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s Head Coach José Peseiro has invited to camp four home-based players alongside 19 foreign-based others for next weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup…

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s Head Coach José Peseiro has invited to camp four home-based players alongside 19 foreign-based others for next weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in an AFCON Group A qualifier on June 18 in Monrovia.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement, said forward Victor Osimhen topped the list of strikers called up.

Osimhen has scored 31 goals in all competitions for SSC Napoli this season to help the Italian side to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He was recently honoured with a National Award as Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Government of Nigeria.

Osimhen also received a special ball and jersey from world football-ruling body FIFA for his magnificent season.

Peseiro also invited four home-based players to the squad.

They are goalkeepers Victor Sochima of Rivers United, Olorunleke Ojo of Enyimba International, Rivers United defender Ebube Duru and Bendel Insurance midfielder Divine Nwachukwu.

Goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defender William Ekong, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forward Moses Simon are among others invited for the qualifying match.

Also on the 23-man list are Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Others on the list are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Super Eagles are top in their qualification group with nine points from four matches, followed by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs who have seven points.

Leone Stars, who gave the Eagles a tough run in Abuja on Day One of the qualification series before succumbing 2-1, are on five points.

Sao Tome and Principe, who play the Super Eagles on the final day of the series in September, are bottom with only one point.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone will clash at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia from 5pm on June 18.

Sierra Leone are hosting their matches now in Liberia as they do not have any stadium approved for international matches.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, UK); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United). Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, UK); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, UK); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, UK); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, UK); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, UK)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy). Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, UK); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, UK); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey).

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...