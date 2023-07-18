Advocacy group queries Emefiele’s detention

An advocacy group, United for Truth, Integrity and Justice (UTIJ), has expressed disappointment with the arrest and detention of the immediate past Governor of the…

An advocacy group, United for Truth, Integrity and Justice (UTIJ), has expressed disappointment with the arrest and detention of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the State Security Service (SSS), describing the development as a witch-hunt.

Recall that Emefiele was arrested on June 10, 2023, a day after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, and he is still being held in the custody of the SSS.

In a press statement issued by its Executive Director, Prince Uneke Ekwaogbu, and Secretary, Musa Z. Abubakar, yesterday in Abuja, the group noted that arresting Emefiele despite a subsisting court order barring his arrest made a mockery of the nation’s democracy.

It, therefore, urged President Tinubu, well-meaning Nigerians and human rights groups, to prevail on the SSS to release Emefiele out of respect for the court and the rule of law.

Questioning the rationale behind Emefiele’s arrest and detention, the group wants, “The DSS to explain where the case of terrorism and financial crime of national security magnitude that was preferred against the former CBN governor is and why he is still in detention after three courts have quashed his arrest and detention.

“The DSS should as a matter of urgency and natural justice free Emefiele from its detention and obey the rule of law.”

