Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Charles Idahosa, says he regrets stopping Governor Godwin Obaseki from resigning in 2020 in the heat of the fight with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.
Advising Obaseki not to resign is my greatest regret –Ex-PDP BoT
