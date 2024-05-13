Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu is presently presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting, fifth since January this year,…

President Bola Tinubu is presently presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, fifth since January this year, is expected to come out some far-reaching decisions that will tackle some of the challenges in the country.

Before commencement of the meeting, Tinubu swore in two commissioners of the National Population Commission, (NPC)

They are Mr. Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun state and Dr. Amid Tadese Raheem from Osun State.

On November 8, 2023, Tinubu had appointed 20 federal commissioners in the commission with nine of them reappointed for a second term.

Before now, 17 commissioners were sworn in on March 14.

Meanwhile, before going into a closed door, the council observed a minute silence in honour of two deceased former cabinet members, Prof. Fabian Osuji and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Osuji, 82, who died on February 28, 2024, served as Minister of Education from July 2003 to March 2005 in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On his part, Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia State, served as minister of science, technology, and innovation in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He died on April 11, 2024, at the age of 72.

Among those present at the FEC meeting, were Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and many of the Ministers.