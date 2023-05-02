Adieu Buhari!

Undoubtedly, history will document you as an embodiment of discipline and integrity in power and out of power. However, sometimes by omission or commission, you…

Undoubtedly, history will document you as an embodiment of discipline and integrity in power and out of power.

However, sometimes by omission or commission, you misinterpreted, misapplied or formulated some rules and policies which others consider as selective justice or counter-productive. Take for instance your attitude towards the plight of ASUU and medical doctors.

Sir, as your admirer, I wholeheartedly advise you to, within your remaining days in power, do the needful towards these people. This is to complement your entreaty for forgiveness! Please note, sir, forgiveness is only complete when you pay back what you owe someone!

Muhammad Muhammad resides in Zaria