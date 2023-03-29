Adidas backtracks on Black Lives Matter logo’s copyright

Adidas has withdrawn its request to the U.S. trademark office opposing Black Lives Matter’s Foundation application, to trademark its well-known three-stype logo. The company spokeswoman…

Adidas has withdrawn its request to the U.S. trademark office opposing Black Lives Matter’s Foundation application, to trademark its well-known three-stype logo.

The company spokeswoman said in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on Wednesday that “we are already in the process of withdrawing the opposition to the trademark application filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.’’

Sports giant Adidas filed the application to oppose the request on Monday, claiming that the Black Lives Matter three-stripe design was too similar to their own logo which they have been using for over 70 years.

The German company quickly announced it was rowing back on the decision, however, without stating a reason.

According to official documents, the activist foundation Black Lives Matter (BLM) which fights racism and police brutality had applied for the patent on its design back in November 2020.

Russian invasion: Zelenskiy invites Chinese leader to visit Ukraine

PHOTOS: Kano Gov-Elect picks up Certificate of Return

BLM rose to prominence after the unarmed black men Trayvon Martin in 2012 and later, George Floyd in 2020 were unjustly shot by authorities in the United States.

The political and social movement now fights discrimination and violence against black people worldwide. (NAN)