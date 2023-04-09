Adesanya knocks Pereira out, regains title

Israel Adesanya knocked Alex Pereira out cold to regain the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 287 on Sunday morning. It was the…

It was the fourth fight between the pair, with Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing before following the Nigerian-New Zealander into mixed martial arts, where he took Adesanya’s UFC title with a TKO in November.

But at the fourth time of asking, Adesanya finally beat his long-time rival, freezing Pereira with a right hook in Round 2 before dropping the champion with a one-two and finishing the fight with a hammer fist.