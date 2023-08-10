Adeleke rolls out free medical palliative for Osun residents

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has embarked on free medical outreach in the state as palliative to cushion the effect of high cost…

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has embarked on free medical outreach in the state as palliative to cushion the effect of high cost of living.

The state Commissioner for Health, Mr Jola Akintola said the Imole free medical outreach is part of a welfare package for residents given the skyrocketed prices of commodities including drugs after the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the Imole free medical outreach would take place in Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Ede, Iwo, Ila and Osogbo.

Akintola disclosed that medical experts including doctors, nurses and pharmacists will be drawn from the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and other health institutions across the state.

The commissioner explained that the medical outreach will involve general surgery, eye surgery and general medical care, which will all be sponsored by the state government.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...