Adeleke declares Wednesday as Public Holiday for Hijrah 1445

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared Wednesday, July 19 as a public holiday in the state to mark the new Hijrah Islamic year 1445.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Mudashiru Oyedeji said this was to enable Muslims in the state to enjoy the celebration.

As the twelfth and last month on the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah winds down, adherents of Islam look forward to the new Hijrah year 1445AH.

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi said the essence of Hijrah is to ensure that there is peace in the nation, in the state and in the communities.

At a press conference in Osogbo to herald events marking the new Hijrah year in the state, Olawuyi advised Muslims to be more familiar with the lunar calendar to enable them to partake in important Islamic events and activities.

He warned against divisive tendencies in the state and also cautioned against heating up the polity on religious grounds. Also, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed in a statement said the governor would attend the ground finale of the Hijrah 1445 celebration at the Osogbo City Stadium on Saturday.

