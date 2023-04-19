Teen jailed for damaging police station’s window in attempt to escape

An Ikeja magistrates’ court on Tuesday sentenced a teenager, Abass Enitan, to nine months in prison without an option of fine for damaging a police…

An Ikeja magistrates’ court on Tuesday sentenced a teenager, Abass Enitan, to nine months in prison without an option of fine for damaging a police station cell toilet window in a bid to escape.

Magistrate M. C. Ayinde sentenced Enitan, 19, without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

“This will serve as deterrent to others,” she held.

Enitan, whose address was not known, was charged with unlawful attempt to escape from custody and willful damage.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that Enitan committed the offence on April 3 at the Abattoir Police Station, Agege, Lagos.

Oke said the defendant stole a ram, worth N150,000 property of Mr Bisola Olusanya and was arrested.

The prosecutor said the complainant later asked for the case to be withdrawn since he had recovered his ram.

Oke said the defendant, who was locked up at the police station, broke the toilet window in a bid to escape.

The offence, he said, contravenes sections 339 and 406 of the Criminal Code Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)