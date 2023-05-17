Adebayo commiserates with US over Anambra attack

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commiserated with the United States embassy in…

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commiserated with the United States embassy in Nigeria over the attack on its convoy on Atani-Osamale road in Ogbaru region, Anambra State.

The attack led to the killing of four people including two staff and two police officers while two police officers and a driver were abducted.

Adebayo on his Twitter handle condemned the unfortunate event.

“On behalf of members of @TheSDPNg and well-meaning Nigerians, I deeply commiserate with @JoeBiden, @SecBlinken, US Government, people of the United States of America and families of victims of assassinations in terrorist attacks against US Embassy convoy in Ogbaru Anambra State,” he posted.

Anambra and other parts of the South-East have seen a sharp rise in attacks on security forces since Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB launched an armed wing in late 2020.

The group has so far made no public comments on the issue.

Anambra state Police spokesperson DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said security forces were currently carrying out a rescue and recovery operation.

US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, briefly addressed the incident at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, affirming “it does look like a US convoy vehicle was attacked”.

“What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and, therefore, there were no US citizens hurt,” Kirby said.