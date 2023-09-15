ADC wants free, fair polls in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof…

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to prevail on Governors of Kogi and Imo States, Yahaya Bello and Hope Uzodinma to ensure a level-playing field in their states in the interest of free and fair elections.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Speaking during a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu said the ADC is ready to campaign for the elections but asked the authorities to prevail on Bello and Uzodinma to provide a level-playing field for all parties to thrive in their states.

Nwosu said, “I know the challenges that we have and because of that, I am specially calling on the National Security Adviser, the IG of Police, the DG DSS and INEC to look into what is happening in Kogi and Imo States and call their governors to order.

“Our candidate leke Abejide was recently harassed on trump up charges because they wanted to stop him from campaigning, that does not help us as a nation. I am sure that President Tinubu will not tolerate the impunity and lawlessness to impact on the country and the political space negatively.”

Nwosu said, “As a party, we have come together to give credence to the nation and our party for transformational leadership that epitomises values. In this responsibility, we must not fail. The job maybe hard, people may refuse to cooperate, the first task for us is to deliver our global campus.

“We are calling on all the ADC members to rise up and make sure that ADC wins the coming November 11 election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States. Our campaign is going on well in Kogi and Imo in particular. I charge our candidates, Hon. Leke Abejide and Prof James Okoroma to remain focused as victory beckons.”

