Adamawa: SDP candidate wants gov’ship poll cancelled

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, election in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has urged the Independent…

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, election in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the entire exercise.

Ardo, in a statement yesterday, described the election as a “rigging exercise”.

He said, “The so-called governorship election in the entire 21 LGAs must not just be reviewed but cancelled entirely.

“There was no election in Adamawa State on March 18, as people never voted their conscience. Either the votes were bought or voters were intimidated and suppressed.”

INEC had declared the governorship election in Adamawa as inconclusive.

The final results tallied by the commission showed that the Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the PDP scored the highest number of votes.

The commission, however, declared that cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Mr Fintiri and the runner-up, Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of APC.

It said a new date would be fixed for a re-run in areas where the exercise did not hold on March 18.