Adamawa supplementary poll: CCPD caautions INEC against bias

The Concerned Citizens for Peace and Development (CCPD) has cautioned INEC against succumbing to blackmail over the inconclusive governorship election in Adamawa State.

The National Coordinator of CCPD, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, and Secretary, Barrister Yelwa Abubakar, made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a news conference.

They said that any attempt to manipulate the process would be resisted, noting that INEC was wrong in declaring the election inconclusive even after the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele, announced results for 21 LGAs.

Ogakwu said, “INEC must demonstrate that it is independent and above board by explaining how the units for the rerun increased from 69 to 77 PUs as widely shared on social media. Any action not in tandem with the Electoral Act and its guidelines will not be accepted by the good people of Adamawa State.”