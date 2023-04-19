Adamawa: INEC to present certificate of return to Fintiri in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will present the certificate of return (CoR) to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will present the certificate of return (CoR) to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who won his re-election after Saturday’s supplementary elections that generated controversies.

The commission said this on Wednesday in a statement on its verified twitter handle.

“Following the conclusion of supplementary elections nationwide and the declaration of winners, the Commission will present certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor and Deputy Governor-elect at 3pm today.

INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

I ran against powerful people in Abuja, not Binani – Fintiri

“Similarly, members of the National Assembly-elect (Senators and House of Representatives) will receive their certificates from 11am today,” the tweet said.

The commission said the presentation would take place at its headquarters conference room, in Abuja.

It also asked members of State Houses of Assembly-elect to contact the commission’s state offices for their certificates.