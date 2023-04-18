BREAKING: INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

The incumbent Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship poll.
Declaring the results, the returning officer of the election Professor Muhammed Mele, said the governor polled a total of 430,861 votes.
Aishatu Binani of the APC polled a total of 396788
Supplementary election results
Total no. Of registered voters ; 42929
Total no of accredited voters; 16422
APC scored 6513
PDP scored 9337
No. Of rejected votes ; 399
Total votes cast; 16398
For the whole results;
TotalNumber of registered voters; 2196566
Total number of accredited voters; 876387
APC polled a total of 398788
While PDP polled a total of 430861
Number if rejected votes; 15287
Total votes cast; 869106