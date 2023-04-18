BREAKING: INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

The incumbent Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship poll. Declaring the results, the returning officer…

The incumbent Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship poll.

Declaring the results, the returning officer of the election Professor Muhammed Mele, said the governor polled a total of 430,861 votes.

Aishatu Binani of the APC polled a total of 396788

Supplementary election results

Total no. Of registered voters ; 42929

Total no of accredited voters; 16422

APC scored 6513

PDP scored 9337

No. Of rejected votes ; 399

Total votes cast; 16398

For the whole results;

TotalNumber of registered voters; 2196566

Total number of accredited voters; 876387

APC polled a total of 398788

While PDP polled a total of 430861

Number if rejected votes; 15287

Total votes cast; 869106