Adamawa Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governorship Electoral Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition that Dr. Umar Ardo, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate filed against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

In the petition filed on May 8, 2023, Ardo had joined INEC, Fintiri, and 16 others as respondents.

Alleging corrupt practices, threat and violence, he prayed the tribunal to nullify the entire exercise.

Dismissing the petition, however, chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Theodora Uloho, said it was lacking in merit, defective and incompetent.

“The petition is incongruous and not properly instituted before the tribunal. The petitioners are not certain about what they want,’’ she declared.

Justice Uloho also awarded a sum of N200,000 in favor of INEC, Governor Fintiri, his Deputy Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, and PDP.

In his reaction, Sylvester Emmanuel, counsel to Ardo, said the petitioner would file a petition to upturn the verdict.

Reacting to the tribunal’s judgment also, Adamawa’s deputy governor, Mrs Kaletapwa George-Farauta, described it as victory for democracy.

She said that in spite of the petition, the Gov. Fintiri’s administration would continue to be magnanimous in victory and called on the petitioners to join hands with government in building a new Adamawa.