Renowned Borno Prof, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Professor Umaru Shehu, is dead.

A statement by Borno Elders Forum, signed by its Secretary, Dr. Bulama Gubio, on Monday, announced the death of Northern Nigeria’s first Professor of Community Health.

Prof. Shehu, who died at the age of 97, was the founder of the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation and a co-founder of the Borno Elders Forum.

He was Professor Emeritus, Community Health, University of Maiduguri and former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

Shehu was born on December 8, 1930 in Maiduguri, Nigeria. He attended Elementary School, Maiduguri 1935-1940; Middle School, Maiduguri 1941-1943; Kaduna College, Kaduna 1944-1947; University College Ibadan 1948-1953; and was at the University of Liverpool between 1953-1956, and 1966-1967.

He received a Bachelor of Medicine degree from the University of London.

He also received a fellowship from the Institute of Cancer Research and he is the Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal.

