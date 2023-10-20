We’re in court with suspended Adamawa REC, INEC insists

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the commission is in court with…

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the commission is in court with the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Recall that Ari stirred controversy when he announced Aishatu “Binani” Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Adamawa governorship while the collation of the April 15 supplementary election was still ongoing.

Ari had said that he announced the results of 69 polling units in the supplementary poll due to security pressure. He was suspended and grilled by the police.

But Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja in July ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC to suspend Ari’s prosecution.

Justice Okorowo gave the order following an ex-parte application brought by Mike Aondoaka, the counsel for Dahiru.

The court held that since the matter was before a tribunal and the parties had submitted to the law, the parties should maintain status quo on the matter, pending the conclusion of the suit.

However, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Oyekanmi said the commission was waiting for the prosecution board to take over Yari’s prosecution.

He said, “You remember what happened with the Adamawa REC. He did what he did and the commission came out to denounce what he did; and then took action. The commission recommended to the authority to take action. We are in court and awaiting the prosecution board.

“He has the right to defend himself, which he is trying to do. We have to flow with the movement of the court. I am sure that when other issues come up, Nigeria will hear about it.”

He added that the commission was committed to delivering free and fair elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and elections, scheduled for November 11.

