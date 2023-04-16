Adamawa: Fintiri breaks silence, describes REC’s action as provoative

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state have appealed for calm amidst tension that rocked the state after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari,…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state have appealed for calm amidst tension that rocked the state after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

He said Ari since the beginning of the election was bent on pushing the patience of the people to the limit.

The governor stated this on Sunday during a press conference at the Dougerei Government House.

He said, “It is on record that we went to the polls for the first round of the election on 18th of March, 2023. Even when it was apparent that I was coasting to victory, this same gang aided the confusion that rendered the election inconclusive.

“As civilized citizens who were committed to democratic ethos, we accepted the situation in good faith and prepared for the rerun. Yesterday, Saturday, 15th – April, the rerun was held peacefully across the state.

“The appropriate officers commenced the process of the collation. The first round of the collation went well with 11 LGAs collated, before the process was adjourned to continue today, 16th April at 11.00 a.m.

“Just when we were waiting for the resumption of the collation, the REC this morning took up a task he is not constitutionally empowered to do by making an illegal announcement of the outcome of the election without results.

“This action is no doubt provocative, but in this situation, I appeal for calm as always. I assure you that as your leader, I will ensure NOBODY thwarts your democratic rights.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has demonstrated its umpire status by first distancing itself from the act of the REC and assured that the right thing will be done.

“The right thing in this context is the conclusion of the collation at the designated location and the declaration of a winner by the Returning Officer in the person of Professor Mele Kyari.

“I must thank you for your resilience and resolve to not only exercise your democratic rights but to also protect it. We are on this until justice is done.

“Fellow citizens, once again, I call on everyone to remain peaceful and law-abiding trusting that the world is watching the enemies of democracy at the height of their shameless brigandage.

“Nobody should take the law into their hands. Let’s peacefully await the next directive from INEC believing that they do know that the integrity of the Commission is on test.”